Celtics in on Ben Simmons?

It was reported today that the Boston Celtics are interested in trading for Ben Simmons according to Shams Charania. The report said that any deal for Simmons would have to include Jaylen Brown. Should the Celtics consider a deal for Ben Simmons or should Celtics President Brad Stevens hang up the phone on Sixers GM Daryl Morey? Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report discuss.

