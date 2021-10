Max and Josue react to Jaylen Brown’s career night in a season-opening thriller against the Knicks at MSG and offer our first impressions of the 2021-22 Celtics.

Sixers GM Daryl Morey responds to Ben Simmons as the reality of the situation in Philly is setting in.

