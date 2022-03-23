Celtics Blow Out Jazz 125-97 for Fifth Straight Win

The Celtics returned to Boston for a matchup with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. Boston came into the game looking to notch their fifth straight win, and they most certainly played like they wanted it. The Celtics dismantled the Jazz in a wire-to-wire blowout, 125-97. After the first minute of play in the 1st quarter, Utah never held the lead ever again as Boston put them in the rearview early. Marcus Smart had a game and career-high 13 assists for the Celtics.

“Our mindset was the same as the trip. Knowing we had three days off, so come out with juice,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka after the game.

“I don’t know how else to say it, but I’m finally in the right position that fits me and helps the team,” said Marcus Smart. On the turnaround the team has had, Smart said “The struggles that we went through early on is the reason why we’re succeeding so much now.”

Popular now Red Sox Predicted to Finish Fourth in AL East Despite Signing Trevor Story

On his teammate’s big game, Jaylen Brown said “Marcus has been running the show. We’re trusting him to be the point person and he’s made it easier for everybody. … He’s a big reason why our team has really turned it around.”

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!