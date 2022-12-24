Celtics Key Players Bounce Back vs Timberwolves

After a tough stretch of games, the Boston Celtics took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 on Friday night before Christmas Eve. Boston’s victory snapped a three game losing streak, and with solid performances from several key rotation players, the Celtics will go into their Christmas Day matchup against the Bucks with some more confidence. Boston was without Robert Williams due to a non-COVID illness, and Minnesota was without star big Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning gives his takeaways onsite at TD Garden following the game, and looks ahead to Boston’s Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

