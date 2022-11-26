Celtics Down Kings 122-104 in Shootout

The Celtics welcome the red hot Sacramento Kings to TD Garden on Friday night. Leading into tonight, the Celtics and Kings were statistically neck and neck offensively, as the two opponents ranked the highest amongst the league’s elite scoring teams. The Celtics aimed to build off their momentum from Wednesday night’s win, and they brought the defensive pressure to get the job done against Sacramento.

Boston won their game handily 122-104, forcing an eye-popping 18 turnovers for the Kings, including a whopping 10 in the first quarter alone. After facing some scrutiny for their defensive performance against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics got back to their roots, and locked in against one of the best offenses in basketball. to top it all off, the Celtics had another solid performance from the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning and Jimmy Toscano as we break it all down.

