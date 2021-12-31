Celtics Legend Sam Jones Dies at 88

Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones died Thursday night. He was 88 years old.

Jones won 10 championships playing for the Celtics. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984 and was named to the NBA 25th Anniversary Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and most recently 75th Anniversary Team.

Jones’ number 24 was retired during his final season. He was a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

The Celtics will honor Jones with a moment of silence during their matinee with the Phoenix Suns.