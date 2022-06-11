Celtics Lose 107-37, Warriors Tie Up NBA Finals at 2-2

The Boston Celtics suffered a 107-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night. Join the Garden Report crew as they break down all of the action and recap Game 4!

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!