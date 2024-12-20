Close Menu
Celtics Lose Composure and Lose to the Bulls | Celtics vs Bulls Postgame

The Garden Report crew reacts to a tough Celtics loss
CLNS Media

The Celtics suffered a 117-108 defeat to the Chicago Bulls in the first of two back-to-back meetings between the two sides. Jayson Tatum’s 31 points weren’t enough to lead Boston to victory as the majority of the team looked lethargic after just 2 games in 11 days.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they unpack the action from the game.

