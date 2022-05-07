Garden Report: Celtics Lose to Bucks 103-101 as Tatum Struggles

The Boston Celtics traveled to Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their 2nd Round Series. Both teams struggled during the game to find the basket, but most notably Jayson Tatum struggled to find his groove against the Bucks’ stout defense. He shot 4-of-19 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point territory, and Wesley Matthews held him to 0-of-10 shooting as a primary defender. Boston had a couple bad breaks and couldn’t overcome their shooting woes, and the Celtics lost a 103-101 nail baiter to the Bucks in Game 3. They will play again in Milwaukee on Monday, 7:30PM EST tipoff.

In his postgame interview, Head Coach Ime Udoka said the referees told him “If they don’t fall down, we’re not going to call it” in regards to charging fouls.

On the final possession, Marcus Smart was fouled in the act of shooting a three, but the officials deemed that he wasn’t and said it was a foul on the floor. Marcus Smart said they didn’t give any explanation as to why following the play. “No. They didn’t tell me anything,” said Smart, “when I went to ask, they looked at me funny and said to go to the free throw line.”

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis for Celtics Postgame LIVE as they break it all down!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!