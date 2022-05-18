Reaction: Is Celtics Collapse Against the Heat Cause for Concern?

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics kicked off their series against the Miami Heat on the road at FTX Arena. Without Marcus Smart (foot sprain) and Al Horford (Healthy and Safety Protocols), Boston needed to navigate a tough matchup in Miami without key pieces of their playoff rotation.

The Celtics struggle mightily in the 3rd quarter against the Heat and let Miami go on a 22-2 run before heading into the 4th quarter. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled, and the Celtics lost 117-108 to the Heat on Tuesday night. But is the loss to Miami cause for concern? The Garden Report crew weighs in on the game.

