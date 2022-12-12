Celtics Loss to Warriors Not End of the World

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors in their first matchup since the 2022 Finals, and it looked like Game 6 all over again. Boston’s offense couldn’t find its rhythm, their defense was exposed, and Jayson Tatum struggled against Golden State’s suffocating defense.

While the loss was frustrating, is it really worth pulling the fire alarm over? Join the Vitamin Cs with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as they discuss Boston’s loss, among other Celtics news.

Podcast Links Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/vitamin-cs/id1655573571

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6E60A4sSARlEZAuzgA22DJ?si=4427dab36788451d

Social Media Links Adam’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/AdamTaylorNBA

Adam’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamtaylornba/

Tim’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/timsheilsnba

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

06:20 Takeaways vs. Warriors

19:00 Blake Griffin

28:00 Hypothetical Cam Reddish Trade

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!