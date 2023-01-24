Celtics Manhandled by Magic, Snap Win Streak

The Celtics continue their road trip with a game against the Orlando Magic. Without key players in Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams in the fold for the Celtics, Boston faced an uphill battle against a sizable Orlando Magic team that’d won two straight against the Celtics in December.

Boston got handled by Orlando, and in a physical battle, the Magic were unrelenting as the Celtics let foul calls get the better of them. The Celtics lost 113-98 to the Magic, making Orlando the first team this season to win their season series against Boston.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

