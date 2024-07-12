Celtics Offseason Mailbag: What’s Going on with Jaylen Brown?

Jay King, Jam Packard, and Brian Robb break down the latest drama surrounding Jaylen Brown being passed over for Team USA before diving into all your questions about the Celtics in a jam-packed mailbag episode.

The hosts get into the latest Celtics offseason buzz, focusing on Jaylen Brown’s intriguing absence from Team USA and his Nike troubles. Delving into the Celtics’ championship potential, the hosts debate the team’s future success with contrasting viewpoints.

In a whimsical twist, they playfully ponder the choice between a fruit tree and a trained dinosaur, sparking a hilarious debate on practicality versus excitement. Beyond the Celtics, the podcast explores other NBA contenders like the Thunder, Nuggets, Knicks, and Sixers, all while humorously dissecting the idea of owning a dinosaur. Tune in for a blend of basketball analysis, imaginative scenarios, and lively banter that promises an entertaining and informative episode for all listeners.

0:00 – Intro

1:06 – Jaylen Brown Situation

7:10 – Impact on the Celtics

9:14 – Betting odds analysis

13:06 – Celtics as championship favorites

18:01 – Celtics as favorites

20:49 – Viral tweet success

26:33 – Thief based society

32:27 – Luke Kornet’s shooting potential

35:40 – Luke’s shooting struggles

39:39 – Math problem solution

44:27 – Summer league timing

46:20 – Team off-season involvement

49:27 – Player development plans

52:43 – Second apron impact

54:32 – Honest conversation choice

57:29 – Time machine existence

