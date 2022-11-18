Celtics Make Head Coach DECISION

After an absurd 12-3 start, Joe Mazzulla has done wonders with the Celtics offense, and the team continues to impress night in and night out. Considering the circumstances, Mazzulla has far exceeded anyone’s expectations, especially as an interim coach being thrust into damage control following the suspension of Ime Udoka. Now, Boston will have some difficult waters to navigate in the offseason due to Mazzulla’s interim status and Udoka’s situation involving workplace misconduct.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics plan to remove the interim tag from Joe Mazzulla, and make him officially the Head Coach of the team. The move would be happening now, but due to the sticky legal situation the team is forced to grapple with concerning Ime Udoka and the remaining years on his deal, the move will be a formality that Boston will tackle in the offseason. Join the Vitamin Cs with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as they react to the Woj report.

