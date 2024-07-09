How Do the New-Look Mavericks Stack Up Against the Celtics?

The Mavericks and Celtics had big offseasons, with Dallas securing 4-time NBA Champion and one of the best shooters the game has ever seen in Klay Thompson, while the Celtics kept the core of their team in tact.

Although the Celtics defeated in Dallas Mavericks in just five games in the NBA Finals, does adding a sharpshooter like Klay Thompson help them get over the hump and defeat a team like Boston?

“I think it’s definitely going to be a different dynamic. [Klay Thompson] probably won’t get the same usage as he did in Golden State. You got two guys who are extremely ball dominate and a lot of Dallas’ offense revolves in isolation,” said Mike Curtis of Dallas Morning News on the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.

NBA free agency proved that teams need a balanced starting five with at least three stars that are of the caliber of the Celtics to compete. Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers trio of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Now, the Dallas Mavericks add Klay Thompson into the equation to add onto their already powerful one-two punch in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“I think every team is going after the Celtics model. Have as many long wings as you can and just put them out there and let them figure it out,” said Mike Curtis.

A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by Mike Curtis of Dallas Morning News to discuss the recent additions to the Mavericks roster, and how they would stack up now against the Boston Celtics on the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.

Listen to the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast:

Timeline:

0:00 – Intro

2:31 – Klay Thompson’s impact

6:11 – Aging and injuries impact

9:01 – Clay’s value and role

12:04 – Potential Bench Contribution

15:21 – Dallas Mavericks Additions

18:04 – Concern about Luka’s fatigue

20:14 – Adding Klay Thompson

22:02 – Reflecting on necessary pain

24:11 – Teams after Celtics model

30:36 – Celtics PR engagement

34:01 – Luca’s conditioning improvement

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

