Celtics Not Satisfied with Game 1 Finals Win Over Mavericks

The Celtics may have cruised their way to a dominating 107-89 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, but that doesn’t mean it was all smooth sailing.

Dallas outscored Boston 47-44 in the second half after the Celtics built a 21 point lead at halftime.

While Jaylen Brown played like an MVP caliber player with 22 points, six rebounds and two assists and Porzingis scored 20 points in just 21 minutes, Boston was not happy with their performance.

“I don’t think anyone on this Celtics team is particularly satisfied with this win. Obviously a win is a win as they say, but everyone is like we need to play better and that can’t happen where that lead, the 20-point lead turns into an 8-point lead in the third quarter,” said Josue Pavon on the latest episode of The Garden Report.

The Celtics proved that their depth is too much for Dallas to handle, but the Mavericks are notorious for Game 2 comebacks so far in these playoffs. The Mavericks completed an 18-point comeback in Game 2 in the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves where Luka Doncic hit a step-back 3-pointer over Rudy Gobert to seal the deal.

On this episode of the Garden Report, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscanini, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis recap the Celtics Game 1 NBAFinals win over the Dallas Mavericks.

