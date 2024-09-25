Celtics Media Day Q&A and Takeaways

CLNS Reporter Noa Dalzell goes LIVE after spending the day Celtics Media Day to answer all your questions. Noa will dive into Jayson Tatum’s comments on his shot mechanics and Olympic experience, the overall vibe from Jaylen Brown, and everything Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet had to say. Tune in to get your questions answered and to get an on-the-ground perspective from Celtics Media Day.

