Celtics Midseason Report Cards

On episode 110 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss Jayson Tatum’s evolution , Robert Williams’ return to the starting lineup and their midseason report card grades for the Celtics.
The A List Podcast with Sherrod, Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
2:15 Jayson Tatum making case for MVP
14:45 How can Tatum win MVP?
23:30 Robert Williams makes first start
27:00 How is Grant Williams role evolving?
34:44 Midseason Celtics report cards (awards)
42:20 Will Danilo Gallinari return? + Robert Williams’ health
46:58 Upcoming games for Boston
48:15 Around the A List
Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!
Take full control of your subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/ALIST and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!
Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !