Celtics Midseason Report Cards

On episode 110 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss Jayson Tatum’s evolution , Robert Williams’ return to the starting lineup and their midseason report card grades for the Celtics.

The A List Podcast with Sherrod, Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!



TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:15 Jayson Tatum making case for MVP

14:45 How can Tatum win MVP?

23:30 Robert Williams makes first start

27:00 How is Grant Williams role evolving?

34:44 Midseason Celtics report cards (awards)

42:20 Will Danilo Gallinari return? + Robert Williams’ health

46:58 Upcoming games for Boston

48:15 Around the A List

Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Take full control of your subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/ALIST and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Trending Aaron Nesmith Reflects on Time with Celtics and Pacers Trade

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !