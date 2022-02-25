Celtics Blow Out Nets 129-106, Marcus Smart Returns

The Celtics return after the All-Star break looking to get on track in a road matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Boston had the upper hand with the Nets missing several key players, and the Celtics rolled to a 129-106 victory in a wire-to-wire game. The Celtics didn’t seem to skip a beat with their full roster available, and Marcus Smart looked great in his return.

Boston’s smothering defense continued to be their stamp on the game. “That’s a mentally-focused group that came out and executed,” said Udoka, “We defended well, better than the final score showed. We moved the ball well. We picked up where we left off.”

Al Horford said in his postgame interview that the team had gotten into rhythm in practice and that’s where it all started. “We were all really engaged, committed to what we needed to do,” said Horford, “The shootaround this morning was focused as well. We all understood that we needed to come out and set the tone from the beginning.”

Jayson Tatum wasn’t getting too high on the win, and quoted Brad Stevens: “As Brad Stevens would say, they all count as one, win or lose.” Boston will get a shot at revenge on Saturday when they take on the Pistons at 12PM EST. Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

