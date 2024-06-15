No Sweep in Dallas, Is Luka Better than Bird?

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay give their immediate reaction to the Celtics dropping Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and discuss whether or not Luka could be better than Larry Bird.

0:00 – Celtics’ Effort and Determination

2:38 – Luka Doncic’s Performance

5:26 – Predictions for Game Five

8:00 – Prize Picks

9:04 – Does Porzingis play in Game 5?

15:58 – Memorial Day Massacre

17:19 – Luka’s Ball Handling Skills

19:02 – Larry Bird Comparison

The Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !