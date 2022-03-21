Celtics Roll Nuggets 124-104 for Third Straight Win

The Celtics traveled to Denver to take on MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. In a tough matchup, Boston’s defense brought its A-game, and with Brown and Tatum having 30 PTS apiece for the 6th time this season, the Celtics cruised to a 124-104 victory over the Nuggets on Sunday night. Nikola Jokic was held to 23 PTS on 8-23 FG.

“Teams know what we’re about now and the numbers show that,” said Ime Udoka after the game, “Our thing is to come out and prove that.”

Despite their improving record and success, Jaylen Brown remains as hungry as ever, saying he is “Not satisfied. I can always play better…It feels good to win games, and I don’t want to discredit that. But we’ve still got a lot do. We haven’t proven ourselves yet.”

On hearing MVP chants in Denver during the game, Jayson Tatum said “That’s one of the best feelings. Obviously you get it at home but, going on the road, seeing all the Celtics jerseys, there’s nothing better than that.”

