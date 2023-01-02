Celtics Offense Goes Ice Cold vs Nuggets

After rattling off four straight wins to close out 2022, the Celtics went into a New Years Day matchup against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Boston was kicking off the calendar year on the road, and things didn’t go exactly to plan.

The Celtics offense was struggling to hit their shots, and when push came to shove, the Nuggets were hitting virtually everything, finishing 17-of-30 from behind the arc. With their offensive struggles on full display once again outside of their star duo, can the Celtics get their offense back on track?

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and John Zannis sound off on Boston’s offense in their loss to Denver.

FULL EPISODE: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8gu5tm

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

Trending Aaron Nesmith Reflects on Time with Celtics and Pacers Trade

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!