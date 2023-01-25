Celtics Offense COLLAPSES in Loss to Miami

On the second night of their back-to-back, the Boston Celtics were significantly undermanned in their matchup against the Miami Heat. Even with Jimmy Butler being a late scratch, the Celtics had an uphill climb against their Eastern Conference Rival. While leading late in the game, Boston let up a 15-0 run to Miami as the Celtics offense went ice cold, as the Heat outscored them 23-13 in the final frame on the way to a 98-95 win.

Jayson Tatum made a crucial turnover on Boston’s chance to tie the game, and Boston has now lost both of their back-to-back games in Florida after winning nine straight going into their Monday night matchup against Orlando.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show as we give our initial reactions and takeaways.

