Celtics Offseason Notes and Thoughts Entering Summer League

The Celtics’ offseason continues with Summer League in Las Vegas this weekend, where they’ll face standout center Kel’el Ware and the Heat, the Bronny James Lakers and Charles Lee’s Hornets before closing the four-game slate with a Finals rematch against the Mavericks. Boston will play a fifth, yet to be scheduled game after that.

The summer since the championship has been both relaxed and turbulent. The Boston Celtics are for sale after 22 years of steady stewardship and there’s no clear indication who will purchase the team. On the floor — 13 of the 15 roster players from the 2024 championship are signed for next season before luxury tax concerns begin in 2025-26.