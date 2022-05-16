Celtics Open as Betting Favorite to Beat the Heat and Advance to the NBA Finals

Grant Williams just had his Kelly Olynyk game. The 3-year veteran put on an absolute clinic at the TD Garden on Sunday afternoon, and was the pulse that led the Celtics to a 109-81 series clinching victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williams had a game high 27 points, and attempted eighteen three-pointers – hitting 7 of them. He also grabbed six rebounds and had two blocks. Jayson Tatum complimented Williams nicely with 23 points of his own and knocked down five three-pointers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee scoring 25 points and corralling 20 rebounds. He, along with the rest of his team, struggled mightily scoring the ball. The Bucks hit just four of their 33 three-point attempts.

Boston’s victory in game 7 against the Bucks leads them into their fourth Eastern Conference Finals in the last six years.

They haven’t won any of them.

According to BetOnline.ag however, they should win this one. They are the betting favorite to advance to the NBA Finals:

Eastern Conference Finals Series Line

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

Boston Celtics -170

Miami Heat +150

Check out our post game show on The Garden Report HERE:

The Heat are going to be just as tough as Milwaukee was. They’re the deepest team in the NBA and have an absolute assassin in Jimmy Butler leading the way. Butler leads them in scoring this postseason averaging 28.7 points per game.

Erik Spoelstra established himself as a top-tier coach in this league during the Lebron era in Miami – and he hasn’t slowed down since. He was named one of the “15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History” alongside the NBA’s Top-75 Greatest Players for the 75th Anniversary.

Boston is certainly up for the task. They have the two best players in the series, a top-tier defender (when healthy) in Robert Williams who can help lock down Bam Adebayo down low, and several pivotal role players who can help score against and defend this deep Miami team.

Prediction: Much like the semi-finals against the Bucks, this is going to be a grind of a series. However, Boston is the most well-rounded team, and has the most well-rounded player in in the league Jayson Tatum. The Celtics (-170) wins the series in seven games and advance to their first NBA Finals since 2010.

