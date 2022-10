Brian Robb and Tim McKone of 98.5 The Sports Hub dissect the opening week of the Celtics season including a convincing win over the 76ers. The guys look at Jayson Tatum’s stellar start and potential MVP odds, Boston’s big situation, what has stood out about Joe Mazzulla so far and much more.

