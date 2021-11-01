Subscribe
NBA

Celtics Pick Up Team Options on Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith & Payton Pritchard

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Celtics exercised contract options on Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith on Monday.

The option prices are:
Langford $5.6M
Grant $4.3M
Nesmith $3.8M
Pritchard $2.2M

Bobby Manning of The Garden Report reacts to the news.

The Garden Report is Powered by BetOnline.ag, the Calm App & Insa Cannabis

Visit BetOnline.Ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Insa Dispensaries at their various Massachusetts Locations or Call 877-500-INSA. Locations are in Salem, East Hampton, and two Springfield locations, including just off I-91 beside the MGM casino. Visit insa.com!

Go to CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40% off a Calm premium subscription.

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.