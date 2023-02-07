Celtics-Pistons Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (37-16, 26-26-1 ATS) travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons (14-40, 23-28-3 ATS) tonight at 7 p.m. It’s the third matchup between these teams this year, with Boston winning both contests in early November. Both teams are going in complete opposite directions this season, yet they both are hoping to bounce back from a loss to the Phoenix Suns. According to online sportsbook betonline.ag, the Celtics are 10.5 point favorites.

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -10.5

O/U: 229.5

ML: Celtics -550, Pistons +430

Injury Report

The Celtics are without Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), who will be missing his seventh straight game. Jaylen Brown (non-COVID illness) is also questionable. The team hasn’t provided any updates on his condition.

Nothing has changed for the Pistons, as they remain without both Marvin Bagley III (hand) and Cade Cunningham (shin). Cunningham underwent surgery last month and is out for the remainder of the season, while Bagley III’s return is set for mid-February

Celtics Projected Starters

PG: Derrick White

SG: Payton Pritchard

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams III

Pistons Projected Starters

PG: Alec Burks

SG: Jaden Ivey

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Jalen Duren

C: Isaiah Stewart

Boston Celtics Overview

Multiple people, from Joe Mazzulla to Paul Pierce, have stressed that if the Celtics want to succeed in the playoffs, they can’t take the regular season for granted. This is certainly a game that, on paper, looks like it will test the Celtics’ ability to lock in and focus against a subpar opponent. Coming off three days rest, they should channel that energy into the defensive end (similar to last week’s game against Brooklyn), taking the Pistons out of it early. If the Celtics come out with intensity in a game like this, that’s a good sign for tonight and for similar games going forward as they try lock up the top seed both in the East and overall.

The C’s have handled Detroit so far, but in both matchups, they’ve had to work to match the Pistons’ physicality. Dominating the defensive glass will be a battle. Isaiah Stewart and rookie Jalen Duren have the Pistons ranked 12th overall in offensive rebounds per game. It will be up to the Celtics’ bigs to work hard and prevent second chances. If they can do this, it will be even easier for Boston to set the tone and pull away from the jump.

Detroit Pistons Overview

Not much has gone well for the Pistons this year, currently holding the second worst record in the NBA. They are severely hampered on both sides of the ball, but defense is really where they struggle. On the season, the team ranks second to last in both points allowed per game (119.8) and overall defensive rating (119.1). Without a stud defender on the perimeter, the team has struggled to contain wings below the caliber of Tatum and Brown. The team will need to pull out a highly uncharacteristic defensive effort to steal this game from the Celtics.

They are also heavily challenged offensively without Cunningham, but the team has a few players who can rack up points. Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey are nice pieces for this young, upstart team, and journeyman Alec Burks has proven over his long career he can get hot very fast. Despite ranking 28th in FGs made and 26th in FG%, most of the team’s 14 wins are high scoring contests. It’s a tall order to outscore the Celtics’ weapons, but a shootout may feel comfortable for the Pistons as the game goes on.

Prediction

In a matchup of the East’s best vs the East’s worst, I feel very comfortable picking the Celtics. The team is coming off a long break following Friday’s loss to Phoenix, plus the sheer differences in team offense, defense, and overall talent should prove to be overwhelming tonight for Detroit. I expect the Celtics to stay locked in and take care of business before Wednesday’s matchup with Philadelphia.

Celtics 128, Pistons 112

TIP OFF: 7:00 PM @ Little Caesars Arena

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

TV: NBC Sports Boston