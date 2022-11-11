Subscribe
Celtics Players CLEARLY Buying-In to Joe Mazzulla w/ Abby Chin

1 Min Read

Abby Chin is the Celtics sideline reporter for NBC Sports Boston. Abby drops by the show to discuss Joe Mazzulla’s personality coming out, Sam Hauser’s incredible start, and Marcus Smart’s giant leap. Twitter: @tvabby

4:21 Covering the Udoka scandal

10:30 Are guys buying into Joe Mazzulla more?

18:21 Jaylen not satisfied with personal play

27:43 Tatum cementing himself as a top-5 player

32:13 Marcus Smart is at the peak of his powers

40:05 The ascension of Sam Hauser

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG! Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus!

