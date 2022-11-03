Celtics Players Speak Out on Udoka Going to Nets

Over the last few days, the Boston Celtics and the Ime Udoka situation have come into the public eye again. Following the firing of Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets were immediately rumored to be interested in hiring their former assistant coach to take the helm. Within the hour, there were reports of Udoka and the Nets communicating, and it’s all but confirmed that Udoka will leave Boston, circumnavigate his suspension and become Brooklyn’s next head coach.

As for the Celtics players, we’ve heard a few core guys speak to media about the rumors of Udoka’s departure. In a Boston Globe article from Adam Himmelsbach, Marcus Smart shared his dismay and anger over Udoka’s treatment in the court of public opinion and his looming departure to a conference. Jaylen Brown also voiced his support, especially to see a black coach get another chance and land on his feet despite the situation.

Do the Celtics need to better inform their players of the situation? Should they have asked for compensation? The Garden Report sounds off on the latest Udoka updates and the Celtics’ player comments.

