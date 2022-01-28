Subscribe
Winning Plays

Celtics Point Guard Trade Talks

Should Celtics trade Marcus Smart or Dennis Schroder at the deadline?
Brian RobbBy 1 Min Read
Boston - November 1: Boston - November 1: Celtics head coach Ime Udoka talks to guard Marcus Smart on the sidelines. The Boston Celtics hosted the Chicago Bulls in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden in Boston on Nov. 1, 2021. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.