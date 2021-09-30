Subscribe
Celtics Practice Media Availability | 9-30

Celtics Practice Media Availability for Thursday September 30th.
BRIGHTON, MA — Ime Udoka, Al Horford, & Josh Richardson spoke to reporters on Thueaday after the Celtics third training camp practice.

Udoka talked about pace after practice: “The multiple ball-handlers we have, guys that can push it … Al showed that … how he can really push the ball … we’ve used Bam and Draymond in Team USA that way and it puts a tremendous amount of pressure … 20th in pace, we’ve really emphasized upping that”…”Pace gets misconstrued with transition … be less ball stoppers, the easy thing and natural thing is to find the mismatch and isolate.”

Al Horford spoke on being more of a vocal leader this year: “Just saying what I see and speaking to the guys when I need to. Kind of stepping in, sometimes I would kind of lead by example. Now, I’m more comfortable and a lot of the guys, I know them well.”

Josh Richardson was asked about starting on this Celtics team and he told reporters: “As long as I’m playing, I’m fine.”

