Celtics Pull Out UGLY win Over Warriors

In their second rematch of the season, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors faced off at TD Garden for the first time since Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown returned to Boston’s lineup, and the Celtics rolled with their starting 5 from last season.

In a brutal offensive game from Boston, the Celtics clawed their way back into the game late against the Warriors, and did so through grit and hustle. The two teams turned the game into a matchup, bringing out the worst in each other, but Boston emerged victorious in a 121-118 overtime win on Thursday night.

Join The Garden Report with Jimmy Toscano and John Zannis as they give their immediate reactions and takeaways from Boston’s ugly win over Golden State.

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/lehHC8ogkU4

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Trending Celtics Get Seventh Straight Win as Tatum Drops 51 Points

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!