Celtics Rally To Beat Thunder As Win Streak Hits 7

Boston, MA — The Celtics played sluggish for 3 quarters. Then, Marcus Smart happened.

The Boston Celtics’ offense continues to amaze as they rally to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 and the win streak improves to 7. Marcus Smart led the rally as he posted a season high 22 points and dished out 8 assists to lead the way.

The Boston Celtics trailed after the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters. The defense struggled to contain Thunder ball-handlers as Oklahoma City gave the Celtics all they could handle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a game high 37 points and the Thunder built an 88-73 lead late in the 3rd quarter.

Joe Mazzulla made a key substitution to bring in Payton Pritchard, and the swingman started the rally. Pritchard closed the 3rd quarter on a personal 5-0 run as he turned defense into offense on back-to-back possessions.

The Celtics then rode his energy and Jayson Tatum arrived to the party. Tatum recorded a personal 6-0 run as he got to the rim repeatedly, turning good shots into great shots and the Celtics tied the game at 107.

Now it was Marcus Smart’s turn. Smart attacked the rim and accounted for the Celtics’ last 11 points.

This was not the Celtics best, but their ability to flip a switch and rally was impressive. Six players posted double figures and they needed all of it.

The Celtics will now go on a 3-game road trip in which they play Atlanta, New Orleans and Chicago.