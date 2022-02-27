Celtics Ride Hot Fourth to 113-104 Victory Over Pistons

For the second consecutive game, the Boston Celtics found themselves locked in a competitive duel with the Detroit Pistons. This time, however, the Celtics came out on top, using a late run to secure a 113-104 victory on the road.

THE BREAKDOWN

After a disappointing loss to Detroit in their last battle, Boston was in a dogfight with the Pistons again early Saturday afternoon. The two squads couldn’t separate from each other — the lead was exchanged 21 times, and the score was tied 17 times.

A strong fourth quarter would get it done. Boston outscored Detroit 35-22 in the final frame to push them over the Pistons.

The win pushes the Celtics to 36-26.

STUDS AND DUDS

STUDS

Payton Pritchard: Who saw this coming? For the first time since January 14, Payton Pritchard dropped double-digit points off the bench, scoring 19 points on 8-12 shooting. He made three of his five threes.

Pritchard was also active in sharing the ball, dishing six assists. His playmaking and shooting late helped spark the run Boston needed to secure the win.

Payton Pritchard stops on a dime and drills the jumper. The @celtics are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/dHe1XEl3GG — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2022

Grant Williams: Not to be outdone by his fellow benchmate, Grant Williams also put in an admirable performance. Williams poured in 13 points on an efficient 4-6 shooting, and helped to maintain the energy defensively. He also grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists.

Cade Cunningham: The likely Rookie Of The Year had the Celtics sweating. Despite early foul trouble, Cunningham finished with 25 points and seven boards. He shot an effective 11-19 from the floor.

DUDS

Jerami Grant: His shooting in particular set Detroit back going a putrid 3-15 from the floor overall and failing to make any of his six threes.

TURNING POINT

In a back-and-forth game, it was a late run that put Boston up for good. The Celtics trailed 88-85 early in the fourth, before a 15-2 run gave Boston a 100-90 lead with just over five minutes in the fourth. They’d hold off a late run from Detroit to ride that cushion to victory.

PAYTON PRITCHARD 4TH QUARTER TAKEOVER! pic.twitter.com/tA8o7gtxqn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2022

SO THAT HAPPENED…

As the Celtics broadcast mentioned, it was an early start for the officials too. A particularly questionable call came midway through the second quarter, when Pistons’ guard Hamidou Diallo was given a technical foul and ejected for what was deemed “intentional contact” on a referee.

Intentional contact, or trying to keep his balance? You decide.

Hami Diallo got ejected after this play pic.twitter.com/FcacMN1XWy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2022

THAT’S WHAT HE SAID

Coach Ime Udoka didn’t shy away from applauding Pritchard’s impact and effort after the game. “We stuck with him. He was playing well, guarding well, making shots, and being aggressive … We’re very confident in him.”

SWEAT THE BET

CLEANING THE GLASS