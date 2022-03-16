Celtics road trip questions + KG jersey retirement thoughts

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston analyze the Celtics’ recent play amid a crucial four-game West coast swing. They also break down the East standings and playoff picture before getting into some closing thoughts about KG’s jersey retirement ceremony and who could head to rafters next for Boston
