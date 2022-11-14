Celtics Role Players Are Stepping Up

While down key guys, the Celtics role players have stepped up in a big way and kept the team afloat during their win streak. With Al Horford needing rest, Robert Williams still rehabbing, Malcolm Brogdon day-to-day with right hamstring tightness, and now Jaylen Brown needing some rest, Boston’s depth has been tested early and often.

To their credit, Boston’s rotation players have raised this team’s floor, whether it be Grant Williams or Payton Pritchard. It’s also time to acknowledge Marcus Smart’s leap as a playmaker and point guard, as he’s been an assist machine over the team’s win streak. Join Vitamin C’s with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as they sound off on Boston’s rotations.

