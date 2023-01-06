Join The Network Subscribe
NBA

Celtics Rout Mavericks To Snap 2-Game Skid

Dallas, TX — The last month of the season has seen a steep drop off from the Celtics defensively. Tonight, Boston limited Dallas to one shot on each possession and won handily.

The Boston Celtics crushed the Dallas Mavericks 124-95 Thursday night behind a balanced attack and Jayson Tatum posted his first triple-double of the season.

6 Celtics’ players scored double-digits and the team held a hobbled Luka Doncic in check for the entirety of the game. Boston threw an array of different looks at the Slovenian MVP candidate, forcing him to shoot a pedestrian 7/23 and limited him to 23 points in 31 minutes.

The Celtics won each quarter of the game and owned an outstanding +27 margin from beyond the arc, an area the team has struggled this past month.

Boston extended their lead over Milwaukee and Brooklyn to 1.5 games for the best record in the league. The Celtics will now look to close the road trip strong as they travel to San Antonio to play the Spurs on Saturday.

