Celtics Ruin Golden Opportunity as Heat Force Game 7

The Boston Celtics returned home to host the Miami Heat for Game 6 with a chance to end the series. As expected, Miami didn’t want to go quietly, and Boston soon found themselves in a hole. With every single run the Celtics put together, the Heat had a counterpunch to answer with. Ultimately, Boston’s turnovers proved to be costly as the Heat beat the Celtics 111-103. The series will now go back to Miami for a winner-take-all Game 7.

After the final buzzer rang out, the Celtics had let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers as the Heat return to Miami to host Game 7 on Sunday night. Join the Garden Report Postgame Show as we recap and react to the outcome of Game 6, and preview what could happen for the Celtics on the road in Game 7 in Miami.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8b67hi

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!