Celtics schedule release + Sam Hauser talks running it back

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts LIVE to the release 2024-25 Celtics schedule, highlighting key games and initial takeaways. Plus, Noa spoke with Sam Hauser this week about Payton Pritchard’s wedding, his contract extension, and running it back next year. Tune in to get your questions answered about the Celtics schedule and any other offseason thoughts!

