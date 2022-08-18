Celtics Schedule Released for 2022-23 Season

The Garden Report reacts to the Boston Celtics schedule release for 2022-23 NBA season.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Athleticgreens.com/GARDEN a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!