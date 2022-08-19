Celtics schedule takeaways + Will Kevin Durant start season in Brooklyn?

Brian Robb and Souichi Terada of MassLive.com break down the ins and outs of the Celtics schedule release and the biggest stretches of the season. The guys also dissect the latest trade rumblings around Kevin Durant and whether he will begin the season in Brooklyn after all.

