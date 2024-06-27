Celtics select Creighton forward Baylor Scheierman with 30th overall pick

BROOKLYN — Brad Stevens has finally made a first-round selection in an NBA Draft.

With the 30th overall pick, the Boston Celtics selected Baylor Scheierman, a 23-year-old forward out of Creighton.

Scheierman is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound sharpshooter who played five years in college. He began his career at South Dakota State, where he played for three years. In his final season as a Jackrabbit, he shot nearly 47% from the three-point line, allowing him to transfer to Creighton for his final two collegiate years.

The moment Baylor Scheierman learned he had been drafted by the Celtics pic.twitter.com/6ly2twZujG — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) June 27, 2024

In his last season at Creighton, he averaged 18.5 points per game shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.1% from three. He added 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, impressive figures for someone known primarily as a shooter.

Some Baylor Scheierman highlights for the timeline The newest #Celtics Forward shot 38.1% from 3 at Creighton pic.twitter.com/ZnTFbd5tXH — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) June 27, 2024

Scheierman has a long way to go in terms of his defense and ball security, and he lacks significant athleticism. He could potentially thrive in the NBA as a spot-up shooter, but his immediate roadblock to receiving minutes is Sam Hauser. Hauser’s contract is set to expire next summer, so Scheierman could be in line to replace him if the Celtics can’t afford to retain him.

The Celtics now hold the 54th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, which begins Thursday at 4 pm.