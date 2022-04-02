Celtics Should Prepare for Life Without Robert Williams This Season w/ Dan Greenberg

Dan Greenberg covers the Celtics and the NBA for Barstool Sports. Dan joins Adam Kaufman to discuss Robert Williams’ meniscus injury and how this will impact the Celtics moving forward. Twitter: @StoolGreenie

AUDIO TIMESTAMPS:

0:30 Evan Valenti is to blame

5:13 Robert Williams Tears Meniscus & will he return?

12:07 How Rob’s absence will impact the C’s

21:04 What team should the Celtics avoid?

25:52 Celtics frustrated by officials

32:35 Unvaccinated Celtics?

43:18 What seed should the Celtics target?

47:04 What player could put the Celtics over the top?

