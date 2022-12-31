Celtics Should Win Banner 18 This Year w/ Gary Washburn

Gary Washburn is a Senior NBA Writer for the Boston Globe. He joins Adam on Celtics Beat to discuss if the Celtics will win Banner 18 this year, Joe Mazzulla’s interim tag and the current NBA MVP race.

1:15 Celtics disappointing 4-3 homestand

8:00 Why NBA leading Celtics will win a championship this season

10:55 When Joe Mazzulla will lose the interim tag?

19:50 Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be All-NBA, but their maturity stands out

33:47 Luka Doncic would have Gary’s MVP vote right now

37:50 Is there voter fatigue for Nikola Jokic? (Gary is an MVP voter)

42:37 Why Gary isn’t sold on Derrick White yet

48:25 Has Malcolm Brogdon been a disappointment?

