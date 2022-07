BOSTON — The Celtics introduced their Summer League roster on Tuesday with a scrimmage at Boston’s practice facility. The roster includes Sam Hauser, rookie JD Davison, Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan, encouraging rookie Trevion Williams as well as Bryton Hobbs, Jayson Tatum’s cousin.

Bobby Manning discussed the roster and introduction to the summer squad after nearly half of the projected roster got traded in the Malcolm Brogdon deal.