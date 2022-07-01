Celtics Sign Veteran Danilo Gallinari to 2-Year Deal

In their first move of NBA Free Agency, the Boston Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari for the tax-payer mid-level exception ($6.5M annually) on a two-year deal with a player option for the second year, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gallinari is a 6’10” forward who fills the Celtics need of consistent bench scoring that they desperately needed in the final games of the NBA Finals. With his size and the ability to create for himself, the former Hawk averaged 11.7 PTS, 4.7 REBS and 1.7 ASTS on 43/38/90 shooting splits. Although with the answers he brings on offense, there is as many questions about his defense capability. Will he fit on a Celtics defensive-minded scheme? Does the pros outweigh the cons?

Watch the following clip to see the Reaction to Danilo Gallinari Signing by Garden Report’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning.

Full Show: https://youtu.be/5nbgQxougwM

