Celtics, Sixers & Nets’ Early Assessments

One week into the 2022-23 NBA season, Bob & Jeff evaluate the Celtics, Nets & Sixers’ respective beginnings.

0:51: Celtics lose their first game of the season; what’s your early assessment?

3:11: How long can the Celtics succeed without Rob Williams?

7:14: What’s wrong with the Sixers?

13:42: Early impressions of Ben Simmons with the Nets

20:04: Utah Jazz contenders or pretenders?

22:19: Did we overrate LeBron & Anthony Davs’ ability to carry the Lakers?

25:47: Jeff read Gary’s book?

