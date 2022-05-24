Celtics Stifle Miami’s Starters in Blowout Win

The Boston Celtics faced a crucial Game 4 on Monday night, and with a potential 3-1 deficit hanging over their heads, the Celtics responded well under the pressure of the moment. Boston brought the defensive intensity and threw the Miami Heat into a tailspin on offense.

On top of overall shooting struggles, Miami’s starters were overwhelmingly disappointing, scoring a combined 18 points on 7-of-36 shooting (1-10 from deep). Without Marcus Smart and with Miami missing Tyler Herro, the Celtics completely flipped the game on its head and tied the series up 2-2 in a 102-82 blowout win.

The Garden Report reacts to Boston’s big win and how they smothered Miami’s starting lineup.

