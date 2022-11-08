Celtics Squeak Past Grizzlies 109-106 Behind Tatum’s 39

Memphis, TN — The Memphis Grizzlies are best known for making everything difficult on their opponent, and tonight was no different.

The Boston Celtics needed all of Jayson Tatum’s 39 points to escape Memphis with a 109-106 victory. The win capped off a two-game road trip and the Celtics improved to 7-3 on the year.

For much of the first half, the Celtics used their size and shot-making advantage to outweigh the Grizzlies offensive rebounding. Boston led 65-54 at the break as Jayson Tatum scored one fewer point than Memphis in the 2nd quarter. The Celtics dominated the minutes in which Ja Morant went to the bench, turning a 40-31 deficit into a nine-point lead within 6 minutes.

Fast forward to the second half. The Grizzlies adjusted to the Celtics drop scheme against pick ‘n roll and opened up their 3-point attack. Memphis outscored the Celtics 31-19 in the 3rd quarter as Jake LaRavia punctuated the rally with a go-ahead 3 to end the period.

The 4th quarter is when the Celtics returned to their defensive principles and wound up making enough free throws to ice the game.

Tatum led all scorers with 39 points, but Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford each scored double figures as well. The Celtics played the Grizzlies to an even 45-45 in the rebounding department, capitalizing on Steven Adams’ absence.

Boston lacked intensity for much of this game, but proved to be the more cohesive team in the end.

The Celtics will now return home to play Detroit and Denver on Wednesday and Friday.